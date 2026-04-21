Xbox showcases a vibrantly colored Forza Horizon 6 controller and headset

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Just as they did for Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft has now announced a controller inspired by Forza Horizon 6. It's one of the most colorful versions they've released so far, and in a social media post, the new Xbox boss Asha Sharma writes:

"Everything about Forza Horizon 6 is beautiful. The accessories had to be too."

It's a standard version of the controller, but with rubberized finger grips and a design inspired by Japan's road network. Xbox Wire describes the controller as "one of the most vibrant controllers Xbox has ever released. With a transparent cyan blue top case easing into a metallic gradient, it is accentuated with volt green, hot pink, and silver. The pops of color are further emphasized by a silver metallic DPad and two-tone rubberized diamond grips. The core design inspiration emerged from the Touge roads of Japan."

It actually gets even better, though, as the controller is also accompanied by a matching headset, the Xbox Wireless Headset. Its design is described as an extension of "that overarching theme of the Horizon Festival, decorated with flashy transparent cyan, volt green and hot pink. The headset was created with the Forza super fan in mind, with special touches like the hot pink logo invoking pit crew aesthetics, and racetrack inspired graphics inside the ear cups."

Both the controller and the headset will be released alongside Forza Horizon 6 on May 19, and you'll be able to purchase them from both the Xbox Store and well-stocked retailers. Check out both images and a trailer for these beauties below.