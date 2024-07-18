Xbox sets massive reductions on Xbox 360 catalogue ahead of digital marketplace shutdown

Dansk
Yesterday, the Xbox Summer Sale kicked off, complete with some great discounts for plenty of current and older games. If you want to see even more deals, you might want to check out the Xbox 360 digital marketplace.
As revealed on the Xbox Wire blog, tonnes of games are going on massive discounts just before the Xbox 360 digital marketplace closes on the 29th of July. We've picked out some of the biggest discounts below:
If you've still got a trusty Xbox 360 and don't think you're ready to see the red ring of death, you can bolster your library for quite cheap with these discounts. You'll just want to act relatively fast.