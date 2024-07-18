Xbox sets massive reductions on Xbox 360 catalogue ahead of digital marketplace shutdown

HQ

Yesterday, the Xbox Summer Sale kicked off, complete with some great discounts for plenty of current and older games. If you want to see even more deals, you might want to check out the Xbox 360 digital marketplace.

As revealed on the Xbox Wire blog, tonnes of games are going on massive discounts just before the Xbox 360 digital marketplace closes on the 29th of July. We've picked out some of the biggest discounts below:



Batman: Arkham Asylum, City, and Origins - All at 75% off each



Metro: Last Light - 95% off



Just Dance 2019 - 80% off



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 85% off



Remember Me - 90% off



If you've still got a trusty Xbox 360 and don't think you're ready to see the red ring of death, you can bolster your library for quite cheap with these discounts. You'll just want to act relatively fast.