Xbox set to confirm PlayStation versions of games next week

The rumours started with Hi-Fi Rush, but the list of Xbox Game Studios games allegedly making their way to PlayStation and in some cases Nintendo Switch have been growing with Sea of Thieves, Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the yet to be announced Gears of War remasters and quite a few other titles lately. These reports have become more credible by the day, and the fact that Microsoft has refused to talk about them has made many fans quite upset. I think it's safe to say they'll explode next week.

Phil Spencer, basically the head of Xbox, confirms Microsoft will have what he calls a "business update" event sometime next week, and that this will include information about the new rumoured multiplatform strategy for Xbox Game Studios titles and Xbox' future in general.

Then why does this article have what some of you might call a misleading headline? Let me ask you this: Why wouldn't Spencer outright deny these rumours straight away if they were false? Afterall, they seem to infuriate console warriors and make regular Xbox players nervous. Even shareholders have some obvious questions about these rumours, so not adressing the claims right away all but confirms that at least some Xbox Game Studios games will be making their way to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles in the future. We'll probably learn more about how long Xbox' timed exclusivity (if any), why it shouldn't matter for those who own Xbox consoles and other details next week.