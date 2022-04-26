Xbox set a new American sales record in March

HQ

NPD track US game sales, both physical and digital (with a few exceptions, mainly Nintendo and Take-Two), and reports each month on the performance of the world's largest games market. Now the March data has been released, and it should put Microsoft in a good mood.

Not only was the Xbox Series S/X the best-selling console of the month (both in units and dollars), but it was the best March ever for the Xbox platform. We have to go back to March 2011 and Xbox 360 for the previous record in units, and to 2014 and Xbox One for the previous record in dollars. Across the entire first quarter, the Switch sold the most units in the US though, but the most money during these three months was spent on Xbox consoles. The second best selling console for March was Switch, followed by PlayStation 5 at number three.

These were the best-selling games in March, both digital (except Nintendo and Take-Two) and physical combined:

10. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin / Square Enix

9. Call of Duty: Vanguard / Activision Blizzard

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe / Nintendo

7. WWE 2K22 / Take-Two

6. Pokémon Legends Arceus / Nintendo

5. Horizon Forbidden West / Sony

4. MLB The Show 22 / Sony

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land / Nintendo

2. Gran Turismo 7 / Sony

1. Elden Ring / Bandai Namco

