Xbox Series X's vertical stand cannot be removed

Microsoft's next-gen console Xbox Series X is coming out on November 10, and the price is $499. You may choose to place your console either vertically or horizontally, but it's clear that the device has been designed with a vertical position in mind.

This impression was recently enhanced even further when IGN editor Ryan McCaffrey discovered, that you can't actually remove the round stand at the bottom of Xbox Series X, which helps to keep the console in a vertical position. Microsoft also confirmed, that yes: the stand can't be removed.

"One of the most common questions I've gotten is if the round stand on the bottom of the Series X is removable, in the event you choose to lay it on its side.

I couldn't find a way to take it off, and I just confirmed with Microsoft that it is indeed not removable. So just FYI!"

Xbox Series X can still be placed horizontally, but it may not look as cool beside your TV.