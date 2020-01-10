Xbox Series X won't get any exclusives for a while

We're closing in on the launch of a new generation of consoles, so it's not surprising that there's been a lot of speculation lately. One of the most common theories has been that Xbox Series X won't have any exclusives for quite some time, and now it seems like we have our confirmation.

Just look at what Mat Booty, Head of Xbox Games Studios, told MCV in an interview:

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we're committed to them with content."

Booty is basically saying that all Xbox Games Studios titles will be cross-generation for the next year or two. That's both good and bad in our opinion. The good is that Xbox One players won't be left behind, but the bad is that this probably also means that we won't see a game taking full advantage of the power in Xbox Series X for quite a while.

What do you think about this?