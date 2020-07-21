Xbox Series X to have Xbox's most diverse launch lineup ever

You're watching Advertisements

In a very meaty article over at Polygon, key-members of the Xbox team have been interviewed regarding Xbox Series X and its upcoming games. One of them is the Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who had the following to share regarding the yet to be announced launch line-up for the console:

"I honestly think we're in the best launch lineup position that we've ever been on Xbox. When I think about the strength and depth of the games that people are going to be able to play day one on Xbox Series X — not only because of [backward compatibility] — and the way that Game Pass really allows the total cost of ownership of our console, I think is a real strength.

But you know, we also have Halo. The last time we had Halo at the launch of a console was 2001."

Spencer also praises the diversity in games that Microsoft now has, thanks to its many new developers of various sizes:

"I don't think we want a portfolio of any one kind of game. We want a breadth of offerings in the portfolio, which is why we've been investing in such a diverse slate of games and studios over the last couple of years. And one thing I really noticed on the [July] 23rd show, as I've been sitting back and watching the narrative unfold, is it's got to be the most diverse collection of first-party games that we've ever had, when I look at art style and size — I mean from some big, big, big teams and big, bombastic overtures to smaller, more bite-sized things — and I think that's our strength."

Microsoft has their Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday at 18:00, and at 17:00 there will be a pre-show hosted by Geoff Keighley with will have minor announcements. We will, of course, cover all of this here at Gamereactor.