Xbox Series X supports streaming in 4K and 60 frames per second

You're watching Advertisements

With so much talk about Xbox Series S this week, it has somewhat flown under the radar that Microsoft had new stuff to reveal about Xbox Series X as well. It turns out the console can actually both stream and record gameplay video in 4K resolution with a frame rate of 60 FPS, which is also made easier with a dedicated share button on the new controller. This is of course an improvement over Xbox One X which did record in 4K but only in 30 FPS.

Currently, YouTube is the only major streaming service that offers streaming in 4K and 60 FPS, so perhaps this should be considered more future-proofing rather than something that's really useful right now. The streaming and recording capabilities of Xbox Series S is currently unknown, but since it targets 1440p, we assume this might be the resolution used.

But to sum it up, Xbox Series X seems to make it both easy and fairly cheap to stream high-quality video like a pro. A feature we think might turn out to be appreciated.

Thanks Polygon