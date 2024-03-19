Xbox Series X/S sales were down 47% in Europe in February

HQ

The sales information for the games space in Europe throughout February 2024 has been revealed by GamesIndustry.biz. In the information, it has been confirmed that Helldivers 2 was the EU's biggest physical and digital game of the month, beating out EA Sports FC 24, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Grand Theft Auto V.

The exact sold copies of Helldivers 2 in Europe (which doesn't include the UK or Germany's data) has not been affirmed, but it is said that around 56% of Helldivers 2 sales were on the PC platform. The game also seemed to have really impressive legs, with it posting a 70% increase in sales in its second week, a 3% increase on that for its third, before dipping by 28% in its fourth week.

Clearly the success of Helldivers 2 has also had an impact on the console space, as it is mentioned that in a comparison with February 2023, console sales are collectively down 14%, with PS5 only falling 2% year-on-year. Nintendo Switch is down 17% and Xbox Series X/S is down a whopping 47%.

Looking back at games, the majority of the best-sellers for February 2024 were quite predictable, with EA Sports FC 24, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hogwarts Legacy, It Takes Two, Skull and Bones, and then (surprisingly) Need for Speed: Heat making up the top ten. Due to digital data for Nintendo games being unavailable, none of their titles have made this list, but Mario vs. Donkey Kong did come in 15th on physical sales alone, putting it right behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which debuted at 12th.