Xbox Series X/S price increases in UK and Europe confirmed, with Series X hitting £670

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We knew to expect price hikes for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, but over the weekend the official price change for both systems in the UK and Europe were each confirmed. Long story short, neither device is particularly affordable any more.

As noticed by a ResetEra user, the official prices of the devices across the UK and Europe has come out, and we're talking a £130/€150 increase for the cheapest Series S and a £170/€200 increase for the Series X.

You can see the before and after prices for both devices below.



Xbox Series S (512GB) - £429.99 (was £299.99)/€499.99 (was €349.99)



Xbox Series S (1TB) - £519.99 (was £349.99)/€599.99 (was €399.99)



Xbox Series X (1TB, Digital) - £619.99 (was £449.99)/€749.99 (was €549.99)



Xbox Series X (1TB, Disc) - £669.99 (was £499.99)/€799.99 (was €599.99)



Needless to say, gaming has now become a luxury, especially when you consider many titles also retail for £70 too. As the RAM crisis isn't expected to ease up soon, it'll seemingly only be getting worse before it gets any better.