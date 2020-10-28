English
Follow us
news

Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery

Microsoft's two next-gen models have posed for our camera and here's our selection.

Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery

As it's a tradition at Gamereactor with each console's release, we dedicate a "photo book" to the new hardware to both enjoy the evolution in design/styling and to discover those little details that give them a more personal touch. This week we've been fortunate to have Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, two of the top models at the moment, show off their form for our camera. Here's a selection of the best of the best less than two weeks before the machines' launch.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X photos

Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
The top of the Xbox Series X is as eye-catching as the teasing made it seem.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
Stacked up against one-another, the Xbox Series S shows its much smaller size to the Xbox Series X.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
And, hello to you Xbox.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
The Xbox Series X set up as part of an entertainment system.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
A closer look at the Xbox Series X's full retail package collection.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture galleryXbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
The Xbox Series S shows off its subwoofer - no but seriously, its a fan.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
The green of the Xbox Series X's top indent, contrasts against the black, dotted structure.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture galleryXbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
Here is a selection of ports.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
The Xbox Series S controller.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
A deeper look at the Xbox Series X's new controller D-Pad.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
This is where you can install the expansion cards in the back of the console.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
The Xbox Series S controller again.
Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture galleryXbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
Here is a comparison shot, showing the two models side-by-side.


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy