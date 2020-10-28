Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery

As it's a tradition at Gamereactor with each console's release, we dedicate a "photo book" to the new hardware to both enjoy the evolution in design/styling and to discover those little details that give them a more personal touch. This week we've been fortunate to have Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, two of the top models at the moment, show off their form for our camera. Here's a selection of the best of the best less than two weeks before the machines' launch.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X photos

The top of the Xbox Series X is as eye-catching as the teasing made it seem.

Stacked up against one-another, the Xbox Series S shows its much smaller size to the Xbox Series X.

And, hello to you Xbox.

The Xbox Series X set up as part of an entertainment system.

A closer look at the Xbox Series X's full retail package collection.

The Xbox Series S shows off its subwoofer - no but seriously, its a fan.

The green of the Xbox Series X's top indent, contrasts against the black, dotted structure.

Here is a selection of ports.

The Xbox Series S controller.

A deeper look at the Xbox Series X's new controller D-Pad.

This is where you can install the expansion cards in the back of the console.

The Xbox Series S controller again.