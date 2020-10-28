Xbox Series X & S: Gamereactor's exclusive picture gallery
Microsoft's two next-gen models have posed for our camera and here's our selection.
As it's a tradition at Gamereactor with each console's release, we dedicate a "photo book" to the new hardware to both enjoy the evolution in design/styling and to discover those little details that give them a more personal touch. This week we've been fortunate to have Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, two of the top models at the moment, show off their form for our camera. Here's a selection of the best of the best less than two weeks before the machines' launch.
Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X photos
