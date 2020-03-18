Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Xbox Series X release date leaked on the official Xbox site

Microsoft's next-generation console had its release date was accidentally displayed on the official Xbox website.

Microsoft potentially made a major mistake earlier today, after appearing to confirm a release date for the Xbox Series X, which has previously been set for the Holiday 2020 window. According to a section of the official Xbox site, which has since been altered back to the holiday window but remains on the internet via the web archives), the next-generation Xbox is set to release on Thanksgiving of this year.

Now, this could well have been a mistake on Microsoft's part, but a changed timeline so specific seems oddly deliberate. According to Xbox's Larry Hryb, however, it wasn't just a mistake it was also factually wrong:

"An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020," he wrote.

Xbox Series X release date leaked on the official Xbox site


Loading next content