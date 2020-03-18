Xbox Series X release date leaked on the official Xbox site

Microsoft potentially made a major mistake earlier today, after appearing to confirm a release date for the Xbox Series X, which has previously been set for the Holiday 2020 window. According to a section of the official Xbox site, which has since been altered back to the holiday window but remains on the internet via the web archives), the next-generation Xbox is set to release on Thanksgiving of this year.

Now, this could well have been a mistake on Microsoft's part, but a changed timeline so specific seems oddly deliberate. According to Xbox's Larry Hryb, however, it wasn't just a mistake it was also factually wrong:

"An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020," he wrote.