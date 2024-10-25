LIVE
      Xbox Series X passes Series S as the most sold console in America

      Power has finally overtaken convenience in the US.

      HQ

      Many have criticised the Xbox Series S ever since it was announced, but for a long time it has been common knowledge that the console sold better than its more powerful big brother Xbox Series X. However, it seems that the pendulum is starting to swing.

      According to journalist Stephen Totilo, who shares data from analytics firm Cirvana, the Xbox Series X has started to catch up, and is now bigger than its little brother in the US. The difference is tiny though, with 51% Xbox Series X versus 49% Xbox Series S. Given that the more powerful format has sold better over the past year, one can suspect that the difference between the formats will increase in the future and probably affect Europe as well.

