Xbox Series X on track for Holiday release

Phil Spencer states that Microsoft is still on track for an Xbox Series X Holiday release but that we could see delays on the game front.

Are you worried that your pre-ordered Xbox Series X console won't arrive in time for the Holiday season? Don't be. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the production of the next-generation Xbox hardware is on track for its planned release date. In an interview with CNBC (via VG247), Spencer stated that it's the production of games for the system that's up in the air.

Overall, however, Microsoft is where it thought it'd be schedule-wise.

Xbox Series X on track for Holiday release


