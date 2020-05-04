Xbox Series X on track for Holiday release

Are you worried that your pre-ordered Xbox Series X console won't arrive in time for the Holiday season? Don't be. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the production of the next-generation Xbox hardware is on track for its planned release date. In an interview with CNBC (via VG247), Spencer stated that it's the production of games for the system that's up in the air.

Overall, however, Microsoft is where it thought it'd be schedule-wise.