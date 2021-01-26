Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Xbox Series X now shows black properly from Blu-ray

The issue has finally been resolved as part of the January update.

When Xbox Series X launched, many people noticed that it had problems with the color black when watching Blu-rays, making black look like very dark gray. The Xbox Series X director of project management Jason Ronald wrote on Twitter late last year that "a fix for this is on the way".

Well, now the Youtube channel HDTVTest reports that this issue has been resolved, as it obviously was a part of the January update that recently was released. This means black is now black when enjoying your Blu-rays, as it should be.

