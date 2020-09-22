Xbox Series X is out of stock at most UK retailers

You're watching Advertisements

It seems that Sony wasn't the only one to have received demand for its latest console as the new Xbox Series has been flying off shelves since pre-orders opened 8am today. It appears that stock is pretty sold out for the premium X model, and whilst there does appear to be some stock remaining for the S, it is going pretty fast.

At the time of writing, websites for both Game and Symths Toys are currently down (perhaps they collapsed due to the huge influx in traffic), and the console is officially sold out at Currys PCWorld and ShopTo. Very, Argos and Amazon UK all list the product as currently unavailable, so it's only the UK Mircosoft Store where the console appears currently in stock. Do note though, that we haven't proceeded to the checkout with the Xbox Series X on the Microsoft Store, so that might provide a very different story.

Were you able to grab yourself an Xbox Series in time? Let us know below.