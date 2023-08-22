Xbox Series X is getting official skins for the console

HQ

There's no shortage of vinyl stickers for people who wants to pimp their Xbox Series X, but they are often hard to get perfect, never official, varies wildly in quality and are usually sold via smaller companies or sites like Etzy.

But now the time has come for an official sollution for all of you who wants to change the appearance of you console, as Xbox Console Wraps has now been announced on Xbox Wire. It's basically wraps for the console which seems to be extremely easy to use, and Microsoft explains:

"The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved- vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place."

The first alternative is based on Starfield (not too surprising perhaps) and launches on October 18 for $49.99, and really seems to complement the previously released controller and headset. This is followed by Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo Xbox Series X Console Wraps on November 10 for 44.99, and images of all of these can be found below as well as a short presentation on X.