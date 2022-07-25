Cookies

news

Xbox Series X is getting a twice as fast boot up sequence

Microsoft's latest update will add five extra seconds for your gaming pleasure each session instead of just waiting.

HQ

Thanks to the hardware specs and the SSD, it only takes nine seconds to boot up an Xbox Series S and X. But faster is better in this case, and therefore the Xbox team has shaved of five seconds from this in a new boot up sequence currently available for members of the Xbox Insider program.

This update will likely be officially released for everyone in August together with the Discord support (that was confirmed last week), and hopefully some other improvements as well. Check out the tweet below to see this in action

Xbox Series X is getting a twice as fast boot up sequence


