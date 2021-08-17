LIVE
Xbox Series X is getting a higher resolution dashboard

The UI will soon look much sharper and it won't take up any extra RAM.

Despite the fact that Xbox Series X has a slight edge when it comes to digital horsepower compared to PlayStation 5 and even supports gaming in 8K - it still only runs the user interface in 1080p compared to 4K for Sony's alternative. But now this is finally about to change, as revealed on Xbox Wire.

People who are in the Xbox Insider program can now increase the Xbox Series X resolution on the UI and according to Jason Ronald from the Xbox team, without having to sacrifice any RAM used for games. Microsoft says this means "Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability".

We assume "higher native resolution" means it is still not 4K as Microsoft would have said that right away. But sharper UI is a positive thing regardless, and we probably won't have to wait too long for a public release of this feature.

