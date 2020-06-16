Cookies

Xbox Series X has the same dashboard as Xbox One

The Xbox One dashboard is getting remade and gamers should get used to what's to come because it'll carry over to the Series X.

As we have reported previously, Microsoft is currently revamping the store for Xbox One, and there is also a new dashboard coming (check out the picture further down). Many people have wondered why which is a fair question as a new generation is coming with Xbox Series X and many people will simply leave Xbox One behind and move on.

The Verge's Senior Editor Tom Warren might have the answer though, as he reports on Twitter:

"I can confirm the Xbox Series X dashboard will be the same as the Xbox One. Microsoft is adding some additional stuff in for the console features, but the UI and dash will be the same. Speed and perf will also be improved"

Basically, what Microsoft is building right now, really isn't the last hurrah... but the first steps for Xbox Series X and what will meet us when we start the new console up sometime later this fall. It's worth pointing out, that even if Warren says he "can confirm" this, it's still not an official announcement. Warren is one of the better sources though, and we file this one under 'likely'.

