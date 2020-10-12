Xbox Series X has tactile indicators over the ports

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been gaming for a long time, surely you must have stretched your hand behind a console on your TV bench, trying to plug in a cable into a port you can't see. It often feels as rewarding as trying to squeeze toothpaste back into the tube and is a source of frustration before you finally manage to do this.

Fortunately, it seems like this might be a thing of the past with Xbox Series S and X, as Microsoft's Inclusive Lead has now revealed that it has easy tactile indicators over the ports. These are first and foremost intended for the visually impaired, for which this will be very helpful, but we sure won't mind them either.

You can check this out below to see what it looks like on Xbox Series S.