Xbox Series X graphics source code hacked, info could leak

AMD revealed in an update that "At AMD, data security and the protection of our intellectual property are a priority. In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down. While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation."

Acocording to Torrentfreak, the subset in question included source code for Navi10, the upcoming Navi21 and the Arden GPU chipset that powers the Xbox X.

The hacker wants $100 million or she will leak everything she found in a computer last year, although AMD says December, and the hacker claims to have hacked a computer in November.

AMD will most likely not pay as the hacked code is deemed a problem in regards to security or competition.