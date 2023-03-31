Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV bundle confirmed

It won't be a themed bundle as previously leaked.

HQ

A couple of days ago, the generally accurate leaker Billbil-kun revealed that Microsoft was planning a Diablo IV themed Xbox Series X, which would launch on June 6 together with the game included for $559.99 (also pointing out that is wasn't a bundle).

Now we know that Billbil-kun was mostly right, as he usually is. Microsoft and Blizzard do have a Diablo IV collaboration with the game and an Xbox Series X for $559.99 - but it is a classic bundle rather than a themed console. Still, if you intend to play Diablo IV, this is great value for your hard earned money that will let you save a few bucks.

To top it off, you will also get Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor in this package as well as items for other Diablo titles:

"For fans who love other games from Blizzard, the bundle also includes Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft on PC, Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal on mobile."

Diablo IV

