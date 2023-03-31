Xbox Series X: Diablo IV bundle confirmed

HQ

A couple of days ago, the generally accurate leaker Billbil-kun revealed that Microsoft was planning a Diablo IV themed Xbox Series X, which would launch on June 6 together with the game included for $559.99 (also pointing out that is wasn't a bundle).

Now we know that Billbil-kun was mostly right, as he usually is. Microsoft and Blizzard do have a Diablo IV collaboration with the game and an Xbox Series X for $559.99 - but it is a classic bundle rather than a themed console. Still, if you intend to play Diablo IV, this is great value for your hard earned money that will let you save a few bucks.

To top it off, you will also get Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor in this package as well as items for other Diablo titles:

"For fans who love other games from Blizzard, the bundle also includes Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft on PC, Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal on mobile."