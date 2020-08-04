Xbox Series X controller will also cater to mobile gamers

You're watching Advertisements

Late yesterday, Xbox announced something pretty interesting for mobile community. In a series of tweets that initially confirmed that Xbox Series X is compatible with all Xbox One controllers, Xbox continued to say that the Xbox Series X controller is compatible with Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS, Project xCloud, and Xbox Game Pass.

Although a bit overpowered for mobile, it seems that this is an effort from Microsoft to enhance player experiences while using xCloud on mobile platforms. If you're not aware, xCloud is a cloud platform that lets you play Xbox games on various devices, including smartphones. The service is also included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Of course, the controller is compatible with controller-supported mobile games too.

