Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch

While rumours and common sense have told us that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, Microsoft has only said fall, holiday and even Thanksgiving at one point. Now the company has clarified things somewhat.

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the Xbox Series X will indeed launch this November. That means we're only missing a specific date, a price, and the unveiling of the Xbox Series S. We'll see if the Halo Infinite delay pushes those announcements forward or if it simply ensures that Microsoft keeps quiet until Sony reveals those details about the PlayStation 5.