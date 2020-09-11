Xbox Series will utilise Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Series news is coming in that thick and fast right now that we're only just about managing to keep up. Today we've learned that the pair of next-gen consoles will be utilising both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to provide an enhanced experience for your eyes and ears. These may sound like just fancy names but what the technology promises to offer does appear pretty impressive when you look at the details on paper.

Dolby Vision isn't planned to hit the consoles until 2021, but when it does arrive it promises to "unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games." The technology looks to improve the depth of colour with up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper blacks. It also prevents the need for adjustment sliders, as it automatically maps games to your display to ensure that you are receiving the optimum experience.

Unlike Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos will be a supported feature for games from day one. If you have a Dolby Atmos enabled TV or pair of suitable headphones then you'll be able to take advantage of the surround sound capabilities. It's said to precisely pinpoint sounds all around you so that you feel more immersed in the game and always know what's around you. Some titles that are said to be compatible with Dolby Atmos are Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5, F1 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

You can read more about Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos here.