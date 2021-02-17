Xbox Series will now make old games even better

You're watching Advertisements

We've heard rumblings of Microsoft improving the Xbox Series' already impressive backwards compatibility program even further for a few weeks, and now it's finally confirmed.

The Xbox Series' new feature is appropriately called FPS Boost, as it dramatically improves the framerate of certain games from the previous generations. You can test it out for yourself right now if you own Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky's Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 or Watch Dogs 2, as these five games have implemented it already. This means that you'll be able to play New Super Lucky's Tale in 120fps if your screen supports it or the other four in up to 60fps.

We're told that the line-up will continue to grow and the upcoming Spring update will include new menu icons for FPS Boosted games, so expect to learn more in the coming weeks.

Which games should get their framerate doubled or quadrupled next?