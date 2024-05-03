Xbox Series S/X will soon be able to handle multiple wifi connections

HQ

If you move your consoles from place to place, you know that means you have to deal with wifi every time. Now Microsoft has announced that it is working on a feature that will allow the Xbox to remember multiple networks.

That way, you'll be up and running in no time when you move the console between your home, cabin, mother-in-law's house, friend's apartment, and work. The Verge journalist Tom Warren is part of the Xbox Insider program and is already up and running with it, showing via Threads how it looks and works.

If Microsoft releases the portable device that's been so widely rumored, this feature feels like an absolute must-have, or what do you think?