Xbox Series S/X was January's best selling console in the UK

You're watching Advertisements

When PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X was released in the middle of November, all consoles were immediately sold out. This led to a race about having the most consoles, rather than being the most popular as both formats could have sold way more. In the end, PlayStation 5, became a clear winner and Sony claimed they had the biggest console launch ever. The console manufacturer backed this up with numbers last week proving they've sold 4.5 million consoles.

Sony was also the biggest in UK during November, and even outsold Switch, but in December, Nintendo was back on top with their format being the most popular during the Christmas month. This is despite Microsoft and Sony selling everything they could manufacture. During the weekend, the Games Industry editor Chris Dring revealed via Twitter, that a third format now has beaten both PlayStation 5 and Switch in the UK during January, and we assume you can guess what we are talking about; Xbox Series S/X.

No numbers have been revealed, so we don't know how much more Xbox sold compared to PlayStation 5 and Switch, but it is once again worth pointing out that Microsoft and Sony sold everything they had. It's basically a manufacturing competition at this point, and it'll probably be quite a while before the sales are down to an actual choice between two available formats.