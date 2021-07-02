Xbox Series S/X sells faster than Xbox One in Japan

Microsoft has recently said that Japan is their fastest increasing market for Xbox. While this is understandably good news, it also means fairly little as Xbox One has sold roughly 100 units (often even less) each week in the whole country. This means selling 200 consoles would actually be 100% more and a huge increase despite still being literally nothing.

But it actually seems like Microsoft might be on to something. As noted by the analyst Benji Sales, the three last weeks has been the best for Xbox in Japan since 2012 (launches excluded), and Xbox Series S/X has now sold more during the first 33 weeks on the market than Xbox One did.

It currently averages 3000-4000 units sold each week, which is still far behind PlayStation 5 at roughly 20,000 and Switch with roughly 75,000, but enough for Xbox Series S/X to be on track to beat the Xbox One lifetime sales by the end of this year.

Thanks Resetera