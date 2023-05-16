Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox Series S/X sells faster than the Switch in UK

Making it the eighth fastest-selling console in UK history.

It's easy to forget when we hear about delayed games and disappointing reviews for Xbox titles that Xbox Series S/X has had a great start. A prime example from this comes from the United Kingdom, where Xbox Series S/X has just reached two million sold units.

While this is impressive in itself as it means that every 34th person on average owns an Xbox Series S/X in the country - it also means it reached this milestone faster than Switch did. This was revealed by GamesIndustry.biz, who also claims this means it's "the eighth fastest-selling home console in UK history".

With Starfield, Forza Motorsport and probably something else (we're guessing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II or Avowed) coming later this year, we believe Microsoft's latest console will continue to perform really well in not just UK, but everywhere else as well.

