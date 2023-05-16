Xbox Series S/X sells faster than the Switch in UK

HQ

It's easy to forget when we hear about delayed games and disappointing reviews for Xbox titles that Xbox Series S/X has had a great start. A prime example from this comes from the United Kingdom, where Xbox Series S/X has just reached two million sold units.

While this is impressive in itself as it means that every 34th person on average owns an Xbox Series S/X in the country - it also means it reached this milestone faster than Switch did. This was revealed by GamesIndustry.biz, who also claims this means it's "the eighth fastest-selling home console in UK history".

With Starfield, Forza Motorsport and probably something else (we're guessing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II or Avowed) coming later this year, we believe Microsoft's latest console will continue to perform really well in not just UK, but everywhere else as well.