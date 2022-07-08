Xbox Series S/X passes quarter million milestone in Japan

HQ

Xbox has never been a big brand in Japan, even if Xbox 360 became at least somewhat popular with 1,616,218 sold units. Xbox One dropped the ball completely though with virtually no sales at all, some weeks with less than 100 sold units in the entire country, and lifetime sales of 114,831 units.

Fortunately, Xbox Series S/X seems to be picking up pace in Japan and in November 2021, after a year on the market, it passed the Xbox One lifetime sales and this week it passed another milestone. As noticed by the analyst Benji Sales, it has now sold over a quarter million with a grand total of 260,504 units.

Xbox Series S/X has actually even managed to outsell PlayStation 5 in Japan two weeks this summer (which is still ahead though, and nowhere even near the popularity of the Switch). While that is of course also related to supply constraints, Xbox is actually showing healthy numbers with well over 10,000 sold units per week on average in the country. The lead global product marketing boss Aaron Greenberg was so happy about this, that he sent a thank you-note to Japanese gamers on Twitter.