Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox Series S/X outsold PS5 for the first time in Europe last month

PS5 stock levels seems to have been the biggest contributor to the sales figures.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been impossible to buy by just strolling into a store. There have been long digital waiting lines, lottery solutions and a whole lot of scalpers buying everything.

This means it has mostly been a question of who can deliver more consoles in comparisons between PlayStation and Xbox. So far, Sony has been better at this and even if they have been beaten in some markets at several occasions, they have never sold less PlayStation 5s than Xbox Series S/X over a full month in Europe. Until now.

As revealed by the GamesIndustry.biz boss Christopher Dring on Twitter, it turns out that Xbox Series S/X sold most in Europe in February:

"It was a great month for new games. Console sales continue to struggle. PS5 stock levels meant that, for the first time, more Xbox Series consoles were sold than PS5s (in tracked European markets)."

Sony said last month that they had forecasted "an expected decrease in PlayStation 5 hardware unit sales" as a result of semi-conductor shortages. This does not seem to have hit Microsoft quite as hard as they also have the Xbox Series S, but they are also suffering. And Russia's war against Ukraine sure isn't going to improve the situation either.

Xbox Series S/X outsold PS5 for the first time in Europe last month


Loading next content