Xbox Series S/X is the official console for Battlefield 2042

It is very common that console makers acquire the marketing rights for third party titles to have the format visible in ads together with the game. But it is not as common that we get press releases where a console is declared "the official consoles of the game". Yet, this is exactly what happened during the night with Battlefield 2042 and Xbox Series S/X.

We do not know if this means anything more than buzzwords, or if there will be certain benefits for Xbox. Hopefully we'll get more details during EA Play on July 22, but until then - all we know is this:

"EA and Xbox have partnered to make Xbox Series X|S the official consoles of the game."

It should be noted that EA also has other official partners for this game, including WD Black as Gaming Storage Partner and Polaris as the Off-Road Vehicle Partner.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.