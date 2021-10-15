Xbox Series S/X is selling over four times faster than Xbox One in Japan

HQ

On several occasions during the last year, we've heard key people from the Xbox team, including the boss Phil Spencer say that Japan is the fastest growing market for Xbox. Today, we got a prime example showing that it is likely true.

According to Famitsu, Xbox Series S/X has now sold more than 100,000 units in Japan after eleven months on the market. As a comparison Xbox One needed 50 months (more than four years) to reach this result. It if can keep this pace up, Xbox Series S/X will beat the Japanese lifetime sales of Xbox One during next fall.

It should be noted that the increase comes from very low numbers with Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X sill selling at a slower rate than PlayStation 5 and a much, much slower rate compared to Switch. Still, it seems like Xbox is actually about to get a good foothold in Japan, something that hopefully will result in more Japanese titles for Microsoft's console.

Thanks Benji-Sales