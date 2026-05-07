Xbox Series S/X is getting a new startup sequence next week

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It was recently revealed that Xbox has gotten a new logo to replace the somewhat minimalist one used during the Xbox Series S/X generation. This time, Asha Sharma and her Xbox team have opted for a glass-effect logo on a black background and a shade of green reminiscent of the dashboard of the very first Xbox console.

Now it's time to get serious and put it to use in the real world. Xbox announced via Bluesky that starting Wednesday, we'll be greeted by this logo when we boot up our consoles. You can check out the new boot sequence below, complete with its accompanying audio loop.

Please let us know what you think of this, and we're also curious to hear which console you think has had the best startup sequence of all time.