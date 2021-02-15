Xbox Series S/X has "enhancement news coming soon"

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Series S/X has several cool features that Microsoft has implemented, perhaps most notably the Quick Resume and a surprisingly good backwards compatibility which not only runs old games, but makes them better in several ways.

Earlier this year, the Xbox's director of program management Jason Ronald promised that there was further enhancements coming for the backwards compatibility effort during 2021, but did not elaborate more that that. Fortunately, it seems like we won't have to wait long for this, as Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb says in the latest episode of his popular podcast that "there will be some enhancement news coming soon."

Jason Ronald was a guest in this episode, and when talking about this, he chimed in and added further that the Xbox team "got a lot of really exciting things that are coming down the pipeline over the coming months and over the coming years."

We're hoping there will be even more auto improvements to older games, especially for frame rates, but we really wouldn't mind expanded capture/sharing tools either. What would you like to see for Xbox Series S/X?

Thanks, GamingBolt