Xbox Series S/X gets seven free Dynamic Backgrounds

As part of the Xbox Celebrates programme.

If you would like to spice up your Xbox Series S/X dashboard, then Microsoft has something nice in store for you as they have just released seven Dynamic Backgrounds as a part of the Xbox Celebrates programme.

Several of these are actually really good looking and better than our usual offerings. The Verge's editor Tom Warren offers a good look on X, which you can check out below. Do you see anyone in particular you will use?

