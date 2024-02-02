Xbox Series S/X gets seven free Dynamic Backgrounds

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Follow us
If you would like to spice up your Xbox Series S/X dashboard, then Microsoft has something nice in store for you as they have just released seven Dynamic Backgrounds as a part of the Xbox Celebrates programme.
Several of these are actually really good looking and better than our usual offerings. The Verge's editor Tom Warren offers a good look on X, which you can check out below. Do you see anyone in particular you will use?