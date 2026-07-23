Xbox Series S/X gains unexpected momentum in the US while PS5 and Switch 2 slow down

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The US gaming market is by far the world's largest and therefore most important, and it is also one of the most well-documented. Circana is primarily responsible for this, and every month they provide data on sales performance for both games and hardware.

This month, they had a surprise in store. Circana analyst and industry veteran Mat Piscatella reveals that both the PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 saw a decline in June 2026 compared to the same month in 2026 (which isn't surprising in the case of the Switch 2, since it was released back then), while the Xbox Series S/X saw a sharp increase, nearly doubling its sales.

We don't get any specific sales numbers though, and given that the console's sales have been really weak for quite some time and its price also went up in May 2025, this probably isn't something to read too much into, but Piscatella writes that "positive momentum is positive momentum." It does, however, confirm what everyone probably already knew: that exclusive and entertaining games (such as Forza Horizon 6, which is coming to the PlayStation 5, though no release date has been announced) boost sales.

PlayStation 5 sales fell by 43%, while Switch 2 sales dropped by 78% - but, unsurprisingly, the best-selling console of the month was still the Switch 2.