Xbox Series S/X exclusives will be playable on Xbox One with the Cloud

There are already a couple of games announced from Microsoft that are Xbox Series S/X only as they simply require more computing power than Xbox One has to offer. The most notable example of this is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which launches for Xbox Series S/X on July 27.

But it turns out Microsoft has quietly revealed that they have plans to let us enjoy more demanding and future games on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. This was fairly hidden in an Xbox Wire post, where Microsoft explains:

"For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

Basically, it seems like you will be able to play Microsoft Flight Simulator in all its glory and also titles like Fable, The Elder Scrolls VI, and Perfect Dark on the old Xbox One you bought back in 2013. Currently, Xbox One S is powering Xbox Cloud Gaming, but as we recently reported, this is about to be changed for Xbox Series X - which will make it possible to play games on Xbox One that it would simply not have a chance in hell to run otherwise.

Thanks, The Verge.