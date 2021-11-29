Xbox Series S was the most popular console during Black Friday in the US

HQ

The Black Friday shopping spree (which now extends through much of November in Europe) is coming to an end, and in the US a winner on the console front has already been chosen. According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which analyses a trillion page views of the top 1,000 retailers in America, the Xbox Series S is the most purchased console during the holiday. A big reason behind this, of course, is that the availability of Microsoft's budget machine has been significantly better than, say, the more expensive Xbox Series X or rival PlayStation 5. Of course, price is also another aspect to consider as the Series S is way cheaper than the other competitors, including Nintendo's OLED Switch. However, a win is still a win, and we congratulate the little game box on its success.

