Xbox Series S Starter Bundle announced in time for the holidays

Microsoft has announced something they call an Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, which launches later this month. Despite the wholesome name, its contents aren't as exiting as you might think, with the exception of three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Besides that, it's your regular Xbox Series S with the white controller included at the same price. Still, the package grants you a whole lot of games (most recently, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Lies of P and Party Animals where added) to get started and considering that Game Pass Ultimate costs £12.99/€14.99 per month, it's still a pretty good deal.