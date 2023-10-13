Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle announced in time for the holidays

It's a perfect way to get into console gaming.

HQ

Microsoft has announced something they call an Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, which launches later this month. Despite the wholesome name, its contents aren't as exiting as you might think, with the exception of three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Besides that, it's your regular Xbox Series S with the white controller included at the same price. Still, the package grants you a whole lot of games (most recently, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Lies of P and Party Animals where added) to get started and considering that Game Pass Ultimate costs £12.99/€14.99 per month, it's still a pretty good deal.

