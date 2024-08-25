English
Xbox Series S 'shouldn't exist' and is described as 'incredibly annoying' by developers

Developers are frustrated with the restrictions faced when adapting games for the console.

It's not exactly news that Microsoft's 'little brother' console has been a challenge for many developers, and several AAA titles have proved very difficult to adapt for the Xbox Series S. This has led to several delays or games simply opting out of the Xbox because of it.

One of the latest to comment on the situation is Del Walker, who worked on the console version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and he's very clear in his opinions. Via his account on X, he wrote:

He is far from alone in having strong opinions about the console, and just last year Baldur's Gate 3 was delayed precisely because of Series S and its shortcomings.

