news

Xbox Series S price confirmed, release date rumoured

New information has revealed more details about the upcoming consoles from Microsoft.

Update: Microsoft just confirmed the pricing and form factor of the Xbox Series X:

Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).

Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise.

The tweet in question also included the latest image from Microsoft, which you can see below.

Will you be picking up a Series S or are you going for the Series X instead?

Original: For years we have been hearing rumours and leaks about Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series S console, which is supposed to be a less powerful and more affordable Xbox compared to their upcoming flagship console, the Xbox Series X. Now the S-model is all but confirmed, and according to sources closer to Windows Central, the official reveal is coming in the near future.

Xbox Series S is supposed to cost $299 "at retail", while the Xbox Series X is supposed to cost $499. Both consoles should launch on November 10, 2020. Xbox All Access is an option for both, and it should be $25 per month for Xbox Series S, and $35 per month for Xbox Series X.

Also via a Youtube video made by Brad Sams we discovered that the console should be powered by an 4TF RDNA2, which is about the same as Xbox One X.

A really short video leaked by a Twitter user WalkingCat also shows us what the Xbox Series S looks like. Size-wise, the Xbox Series S will fit inside Xbox Series X, so it will take up less space on the shelf than its predecessor too.

@_h0x0d_


