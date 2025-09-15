Xbox Series S optimisations led to Battlefield 6 running better on all formats

HQ

Ever since it was announced, and even today, the Xbox Series S continues to be a controversial topic. Some see it as a cheaper console that makes it easier to get into the current generation, while others consider it a hindrance to development.

Regardless of which side you agree with, it's clear that even the latter group benefits from the cheaper Xbox. In an interview with Kotaku, Battlefield Studios' technical director Christian Buhl explains that while the Series S has been a challenge, it led to the game now running better on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X thanks to optimisation:

"I will say that the biggest thing we did that was a challenge for us was [dealing with the console's limited] memory. Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC. And so there was a point... Oh, I want to say, like, six to 12 months ago, where we kind of realized that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S."

This obviously needed to be resolved, and they identified the problems and managed to address them:

"We were doing so much testing... we were collecting all this data. Once we kind of started running all our levels through it, and were able to see where the problems were, after a month or two, we had kind of resolved all of our memory issues on Series S."

As a result, the "whole game is better and more stable," and Battlefield 6 now runs at 60 "super stable" frames per second even on Xbox Series S.

October 10 is the release date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. We're keeping our fingers crossed that it will eventually make its way to Switch 2, which isn't actually that much weaker than Xbox Series S, but nothing has been confirmed.