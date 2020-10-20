Xbox Series S loads some games faster than Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft starts the new generation on November 10, when they launch Xbox Series X. It beats PlayStation 5 as the most powerful console and has plenty of things going for it. But there's also another version coming, Xbox Series S. It is considerably less powerful than PlayStation 5, but is also sold at a lower price of €299 (£249.99). It plays the same games as Series X and has the same features except for a smaller SSD, no Blu-ray player, and it runs games in a lower resolution.

This means games for Xbox Series S will generally be smaller than for Xbox Series X, and it seems there is another somewhat unexpected perk as it also loads games faster. This according to the Xbox boss Phil Spencer. He says he's been "surprised" by the performance of Xbox Series S and also adds that it does load some games faster than Xbox Series X as the assets are smaller.

Loading doesn't seem to be much of a problem next generation regardless, as both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X come equipped with SSD drives, but still, faster is better.