Xbox Series S has Expansion Slot capable of being hot swapped

The Xbox Series X has an Expansion Slot on the back of the console in which you can plug a 1 terabyte Storage Expansion Card to boost the consoles internal SSD (which is also 1 terabyte). Some people have wondered whether Xbox Series S also has this slot, and if the Storage Expansion Card is hot swappable if you want to move it between two Xbox Series S/X consoles while they are active.

During Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's latest podcast, this topic was discussed. Major Nelson did confirm pretty much what everyone was hoping for, as Xbox Series S does have an Expansion Slot as well, and that the card itself is hot swappable (even between Xbox Series S and X). That means you can bring your Xbox Series X games to a friend who has Xbox Series S, plug in the card and start playing your favourite games right away.