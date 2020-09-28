Xbox Series S has already been given a price cut in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

In what is likely a move to retain a further foothold in the region, Microsoft revealed during Tokyo Game Show that it will be cutting the price of the Xbox Series S in Japan. The console's price has moved from 32,980 yen to 29,980 yen (a difference which equates to roughly $29). It's not a significant decrease by any means, but it may be enough to sway some of those sitting on the fence.

To put this into perspective, the Nintendo Switch in Japan is currently priced at 29,980 yen, which is the exact same cost of the Series S after the new price revision. It could then be assumed that Microsoft may be pulling this move to aggressively compete with the hybrid console. It's unclear at this point whether the price cut will be exclusive to the region or will be rolled out across the rest of the world, but we will keep you updated as further details emerge.

Xbox Series S is set to launch in Japan on November 10.