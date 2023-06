HQ

Xbox may be focusing on its software at the Xbox Games Showcase, but it has also shown off a new Xbox Series S console in black.

The console launches on the 1st of September, and comes with a 1 terabyte SSD. This will still fill up quick, but it's a better storage option than what we had previously.

With Phil Spencer promising more Xbox consoles being available soon, hopefully this one won't fly off the shelves too quickly. Will you be buying a black Xbox Series S?