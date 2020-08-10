Xbox Series S confirmed by accident

You're watching Advertisements

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, started an ever-turning rumour mill by saying consoles in plural back when Microsoft confirmed that the company was working on the next generation of consoles at the end of its E3 2018 conference. He's been trying to backtrack that we'd get multiple new consoles ever since, but it's still been an open secret that Xbox Series X won't be the only hardware that Microsoft will release this autumn. Now that second console has been all but confirmed.

A Twitter user called Zak S decided to buy a new Xbox controller this weekend, but the images he's posted aren't of an Xbox One controller. The new D-pad, Share button, rounded bumpers and a few other changes make it clear that this is the Xbox Series X controller. As if the fact that the next-gen controller is out in the wild already isn't enough, taking a closer look at the manual confirms that it is indeed for both the Xbox Series X and yet to be unveiled Xbox Series S.

If you want to see the controller in action, following the links above as you can see the device in more detail, including a handy side-by-side comparison next to an Xbox One controller.

From what I've heard, Microsoft was going to reveal the cheaper and less powerful Xbox Series S in mid-to-late August, but we'll see if these plans get pushed forward now because of this eager retailer and sharing consumer.